A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Kendrick Ramon Benson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, April 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Arneka Nicole Tate, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, April 24, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jermaine Nolon Bradley, possession of prohibited item in a correctional institution or civil commitment facility, a third-degree felony, April 29, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Roberto Ignacio Torres, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
