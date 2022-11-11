A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges  and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Brett Austin Gordon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, a state-jail felony, Sept. 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Antwan Bloden George, burglary of a buildings, a state-jail felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.

Corey Pathen Young, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Corey Pathen Young, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

