A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 17 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Toby Marcell, sexual assault, a second-degree felony, March 31, 2018, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Nathanial Stewart, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, May 1, 2015, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Florentino Ortiz, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, May 1, 2009, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Justin Ray Gonzalez, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2016, Judge Tameika Carter.
Carlos Larios, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2019, Judge Tameika Carter.
Melvin Harris, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2007, Judge Tameika Carter.
Floyd Davon Comeaux, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 4, between 28-200 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gregorio San Nicolas Torre III, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, June 1, 2011, Judge Tameika Carter.
Lucas Eusebio, cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, March 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jayline Elizabeth Bianco, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, April 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rolando Francisco Borjas, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, May 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Giovanny Tristan, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Cekennacheriff Elisab Rogers, two counts of injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 8, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christopher George Cromer, possession of marijuana, between 5 pounds and 50 pounds, a third-degree felony, July 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kaneshia White, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Michael Keith Higginbotham, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Lonzo Goodman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a state-jail felony, July 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
