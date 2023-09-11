A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses. Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Adam Christopher Matula, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 21, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
David Rene Balderas, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Raymundo Andres Limones-Lopez, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 25, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ryan A. Hollingsworth, murder, a first-degree felony, June 18, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ryan A. Hollingsworth, accident involving serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony June 18, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Keith Allen Bubela, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 2, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kevin Alexander Contreras, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ehber Antonio Pineda-Velasquez, online solicitation of a minor under the age of 14, a second-degree felony, July 8, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Natalie Bolanos Rodriguez, engaging in organized criminal activity, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dalia Ngoc Huong Nguyen, engaging in organized criminal activity, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Bavessa Sabillon-Flores, engaging in organized criminal activity, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Clarence Edward Jones Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 13, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Kristiana Jena Green, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, July 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Cory Thomas, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, July 18, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
