A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 11 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Christopher Frank Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kenneth Duane Sauter, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ricardo Vallejo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 10, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Letha Rosa Miller, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 11, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Frank Watts Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Cindy Garcia, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Cindy Garcia, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tanaka Ranganai Chirimumimba, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Terry Former, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Clifton Ellis Walls, soliciting prostitution,a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vladimir Ingerman, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Thiogest Joseph Earl Currant, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Emmanuel Francis, a state-jail felony, a third-degree felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Isaiah Benjamin Moody, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 16, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Saul Morales, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dineshia Shante Williams, filing a false alarm or reporting a false emergency, a state-jail felony, April 21, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Necci Linger Justin, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Necci Linqer Justin, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, April 22, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Alfonso Chaves De Jesus Villatoro, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Wesley Daniel Williams, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, April 29, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jazzmine Marie Davis, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a third-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kristen Hatch, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, May 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Heather Ree Slay, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 24, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Bret Steven Hewitt, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 27. 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jaylon Wayne Rashawd Russell, theft of property, between $750-$2,500 in value, a state-jail felony, Dec. 4, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Michael Terry Montes, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
