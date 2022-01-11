Fort Bend County grand jurors returned indictments against 22 individuals for a variety of felony charges.
Those individuals, the charges and punishment they face, the date of the alleged offense, and the judge assigned to hear their cases are as follows:
Joe Manciaz McMillian, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 4, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kristin Nicole Lilley, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, May 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Alina Alexandria Almendarez, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 25, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alejandro Morales, manufacturing and/or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, May 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Johan Rivera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 28, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Liliana Yamileth Cerda, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, May 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Liliana Yamileth Cerda, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 28, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kirk Douglas Lovett, intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal neglect abandoning or endangering a child, a second-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2021, Robert L. Rolnick.
Raishon Potts, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Tvon Rashard Williams, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 30, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Monsin Karedia, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Norman Manasia, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jeffrey Brai, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Earl Brunson Turner, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 27, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Edward Deshawn Walker, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. Because of the previous conviction, Walker’s punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Jose Alberto Chan Garcia, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Anthony Jamalle Alford, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50, a second-degree felony, Nov. 10, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Deaundre Bernard Burleson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Nov. 10, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Gerrick Dana Rivera, burglarly of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Darrian Ray Theall, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Nov. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Darrian Ray Theall, theft of property, more than $300,000 from an ATM, a first-degree felony, Nov. 14, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Nadejda Olah, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cesar Michael Blanco-Torres, online solicitation of a minor by sexual conduct, a seond-degree felony, Nov. 19, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Genovevo Cruz Aguilar, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 19, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
