A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Oscar Romero-Castillo, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 2, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jesus Manuel Garza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Victor Laporter Reece, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, March 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Reece has been previously convicted on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Arindell Alex Hodge, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 12, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Maximo Irving Ortuno Rabadan, criminally negligent homicide, a state-jail felony, July 6, 2021, Judge J Christian Becerra.
William Benjamin Woodward, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, April 4, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jesus Manuel Garza, murder, a first-degree felony, July 31, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jesus Manuel Garza, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair its use as evidence in court, a third-degree felony, July 31, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jesus Manuel Garza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, July 31, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Erik James Isaacs, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 1, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.