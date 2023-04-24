A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Jermaine Everette Jackson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Richard Decicco Jr., driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Elisa Chapa, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Oct. 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Dorothy Cardella Gallow, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 15, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Abigail Francis Arguello, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Dec. 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Derrick Anthony Kent, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the vehicle at the time, a state-jail felony, Jan. 5, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ruben Alejandro Pastor-Briceno, theft of property, between $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony, Jan. 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Alexander Castillo, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Allen Anthony Loya, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 21, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
James Curtiss Jefferson II, capital murder by threat or during commission of other felony offense, capital felony, Jan. 29, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Adam Cardona, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 3, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jasmine Timel Martins, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Feb. 7, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Cameron Dontae James, capital murder by threat or during commission of other felony offense, capital murder, Jan. 29, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
