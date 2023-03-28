A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Herman Louis Crawford, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Amr Elmi Harun, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Lorenz Paul Natividad, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Aqeel Mehboob Ali, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Essey Isak Bihon, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Rodney Jermine Crayton, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Suku Nair, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Richard Donald Christian Peery, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Phyliex James Paul, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Anthony Stuart, arson, a second-degree felony, Nov. 26, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tommiqua King, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 26, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Fernandez Sanchez-Torres, accident involving injury, unspecified felony, Feb. 27, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Zachary Blake Rodriguez, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of the same offense, a state-jail felony, March 1, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kristopher Joseph Demming, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, March 4, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Heamanth Bathula, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, March 13, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Alford Lee Brown, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Alford Lee Brown,unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Alford Lee Brown, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of the same offense, a state-jail felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jose Angel Campos, Alford Lee Brown, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Marvin Clevon Ferguson, Alford Lee Brown, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Marvin Clevon Ferguson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Ben Joseph Aquino, invasive visual recording in a bathroom/dressing room, a state-jail felony, Oct. 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ubaidullah Hyderi, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Dec. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kyle Wayne Springer, theft of property, $2,500 or less with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 16, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.