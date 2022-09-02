A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Kayla Donnell Barrow, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Damien Michael Gomez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb 9, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Abdul Gafur, trademark counterfeiting, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony offense, June 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ramiro Garcia, criminal mischief, between $2,500-$30,000 in damage, a state-jail felony, June 9 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Isaiah Jacob Jaramillo, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Dec. 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Pernell Dewayne Kelley, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony.
Denettie Jenson Baker, arson with intent to cause damage of a habitat or place of worship, a first-degree felony, May 20, 2026, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Justin Keith Stanhope, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Aug. 1, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Harmalah Nasir, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, between 28 grams and 200 grams, a third-degree felony, May 13, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Harmalah Nasir, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, bless than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 13, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jeffrey Vegafria Digan, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 10-50, a second-degree felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jeffrey Vegafria Digan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 22, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
