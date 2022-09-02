A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Kayla Donnell Barrow, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Jan. 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Damien Michael Gomez, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb 9, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

Abdul Gafur, trademark counterfeiting, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony offense, June 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Ramiro Garcia, criminal mischief, between $2,500-$30,000 in damage, a state-jail felony, June 9 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.

Isaiah Jacob Jaramillo, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Dec. 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

