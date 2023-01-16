A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Bridgett Maria Nhem, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 6, 2021, Judge Surendran K. Pattel.
Luis Gerardo Ponce-Martinez, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 1, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Luis Gerardo Ponce-Martinez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group /1-B, less than 1 gram, a first-degree felony, Feb. 1, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sandra Bernice Carvajal-Delgadillo, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Aug. 7, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Harris Joseph Oakley, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Sept. 11, 1022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Harris Joseph Oakley, unlawful evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 11, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alexander Aguilar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 24, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Nicole Yvette Oneil, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 2, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jerry Brent Plentl, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Oct. 30, 2022, Judge Surendran K. Pattel.
Jerry Brent Plentl, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 30, 2022, Judge Surendran K. Pattel.
Samuel Leandro, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Nov. 10, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Richard Corbin Medlin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 18. 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Elijah Devan Henry, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Nov. 22, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
David Lee Green, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ibrihim Ali, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value, a state-jail felony, Dec. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Aerius Janee Wilson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Dec. 10, 2022, Judge Surendran K. Pattel.
