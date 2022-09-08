A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Angel Marie Lara, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
John Boatman, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ryan Lamar Fair, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Felix Rios, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Reginald Carl Thomas, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, May 11, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
