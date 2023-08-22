A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Wesley Vernoy, possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Akeem Olajajon McCullough, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, an unspecified felony offense, Feb. 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Austin Horn, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 2, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Austin Christopher Horn, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, July 19, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alfred James Watkins III, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 22, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kandan Stuart, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, May 17, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Oramand Higgins, injury to a child/disabled/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, May 21, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jusiayn Jhorija Bennett, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jusiayn Jhorija Bennett, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, May 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kia Ikkesh Green, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 31, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Calvin Earl Brantley Jr., theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, June 5, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Calvin Earl Brantley Jr., criminal mischief, between $30,000-$150,000 in damages, a third-degree felony, June 5, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Damion Damone Williams, theft of property, less than $300,000 from an ATM, a second-degree felony, June 5, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Damion Damone Williams, criminal mischief, between $30,000-$150,000 in damages, a third-degree felony, June 5, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Charles Ray Williams Jr., evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, June 25, 2023, a state-jail felony, Judge Chad Bridges.
Laci Lee Guerra, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 25, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
John Carlos Perez, assaulting a family member/member of the household, a third-degree felony, June 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers. According to the indictment, Perez has been previous convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Colby Dillon Garza, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 28, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Amia Shyann Collins, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony July 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
David Flores, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, July 14, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Antonio Aragon, assaulting a family member/member of the household, a third-degree felony, July 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers. According to the indictment, Aragon has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if convicted.
