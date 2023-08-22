A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.

Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:

Wesley Vernoy, possession of a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, Feb. 4, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.

Akeem Olajajon McCullough, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, an unspecified felony offense, Feb. 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.

Austin Horn, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 2, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.

Austin Christopher Horn, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, July 19, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.

