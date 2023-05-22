A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 17 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Holly Anderson, deadly conduct by the discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony, April 9, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jermeshia Shead, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 9, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Paula Jo Mitchell, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Monica Marissa Garcia, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Sept. 17, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Michael Everette Gaines, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, Nov. 16, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Yusuf Bangura, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Feb. 18, 2023, judge Surendran Pattel.
Yusuf Bangura, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 18, 2023, judge Surendran Pattel.
Andres Munoz Gonzalez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Andres Munoz Gonzalez, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use as evidence in court, a third-degree felony, Feb. 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Cherish Castro, assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Cherish Castro, obstruction of retaliation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Cherish Castro, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Ashley Charlotte Chaney, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Ashley Charlotte Chaney, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a third-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Ashley Charlotte Chaney, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Stacey Devon Peters, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Alexis Athena Krasnosky, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jessica Ann Kirk, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, March 3, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kristel Laraine Hunter, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, March 4, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Elijah Fisher, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, March 5, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Sharon Danene Hinds, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 13, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Luis Gabriel Herrera-Hernandez, online solicitation of a minor/sexual conduct, a second-degree felony, March 21, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Irrael Najera-Rivera, assaulting a family member/member of the household, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel. According to the indictment, Najera-Rivera has been previously convicted of assaulting a family member, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
