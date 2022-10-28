A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Kened Josue Davila-Osorio, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jeffrey Andrew Joachim, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jonathan Dakota Ferguson, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Santiago Junior Hernandez, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Edward Lee Simms, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Aug. 18, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Alfred Guerrero, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, Aug. 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alfred Guerrero, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Aug. 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Azuka Bryan Mukolu, harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, Aug. 30, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ejaz Ahmad Balouch, driving while intoxicated, third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ricky Abraham Fishel, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 3, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Eric Wayne Morones, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Sept. 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Eric Wayne Morones, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 14, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Victor Emanuel Cameron Jr., theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, Sept. 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Whitney Gail Yarbrough, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jorge Villarreal, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jorge Villarreal, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Roshonda Dianne Dudley, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Brendan Cordell York, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Oct. 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Andre Leon Hunt, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Rayven Janae King, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 3, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
David Devonte Garcia, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
David Devonte Garcia, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, May 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
David Devonte Garcia, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, May 21, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.