Fort Bend County grand jurors returned indictments against 17 individuals for a variety of felony charges.
Those individuals, the charges and punishment they face, the date of the alleged offense, and the judge assigned to hear their cases are as follows:
Raishon Potts, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Tvon Rashard Williams, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Sept. 30, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Monsin Karedia, soliciting prostitution (paying for sex), a state-jail felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Norman Manasia, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jeffrey Brai, soliciting prostitution, a third-degree felony, Oct. 25, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Earl Brunson Turner, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 27, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Edward Deshawn Walker, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony, Nov. 2, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. Because of the previous conviction, Walker’s punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Jose Alberto Chan Garcia, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Frederick Andre Money, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, May 12, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Miriam Angela Parks, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 18, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Paula Angela Aguirre, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, June 16, 2021, judge Tameika Carter.
Jonathan Herrera, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, July 11, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Edgar G. Guerra, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Nov. 7, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Trevion J’Aran Wiggins, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Trevion J’Aran Wiggins, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Nov. 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Amar Donyell Dedner, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Dec. 10, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kendrick Brown, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Dec. 9, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams. According to the indictment, Brown has a previous conviction on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Michelle Lynn Matthews, theft of property, more than $2,500 in value, with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Dec. 20, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
George Welton Acree, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Dec. 14, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams. According to the indictment, Acree has a previous conviction on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
