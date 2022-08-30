A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 14 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Christopher Williams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, July 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jarrel Oscar Lung, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Antonio Nicholas Paratore, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, July 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Leanne Nicole Cottrell, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, July 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Javier Flores, manufacturing/delivery penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 1, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Javier Flores, manufacturing/delivery penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 1, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Michael Anthony Reyes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 2, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rene Meza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Aug. 4, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Michael Ray Cardenas, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Roberto Ruiz, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 5, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Kristin Cook, false statement property/credit, between $30,000-$150,000, a third-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Frederick Lee Hicks, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Aug. 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Angel Villanueva-Rangel, arson, a second-degree felony, Aug. 6, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ronnie Earl Kimble, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 8, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Chemetra Dehavil Yarbough, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, Feb. 18, 2022, Judge J. Christina Becerra.
