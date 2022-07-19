A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Emerson Estupinan Beltran, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Umesh Omprakash Jiandani, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Sijin Thomas Kurian, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Adam Scott Hunt, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Cynthia C. Eufracio, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Chikamgbolu Ofili, robbery a second-degree felony, April 27, 2022 Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Princess McCarter, injury to a child/elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, a second-degree felony, April 27, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vanessa Prado, possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Vanessa Prado, possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Diana Nicole Nabeel Arafat, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Diana Nicole Nabeel Arafat, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Diana Nicole Nabeel harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Sergio Martinez Jr., unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 28, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nickolus Sophus, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, May 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Phillip Dorian Anthony Beaver II, facilitating aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony, May 15, 2022, Frank J. Fraley.
Phillip Dorian Anthony Beaver II, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, May 15, 2022, Frank J. Fraley.
Maricela Perez, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, May 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Gonzalo Marc Cardenas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1B, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony, May 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Adonis Castillo, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, May 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.