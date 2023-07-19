A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Andrew Vargas, stalking, a third-degree felony, Feb. 11, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Hassan Noor Abdullahi, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Jan. 13, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kyle Logan Dudzinski, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 16, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joshua Franswan Green, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, March 7, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Mark Anthony Ortiz Jr., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Kacey Jarrell Barnett, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, April 7, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Miguel Angel Perez, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, April 8, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Christopher Marcus Hawkins, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, April 8, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Pauline Leeann Vasquez, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jim Santiago Chavez III, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 23, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Daniel Rodriguez Jr., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, April 25, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Allen Anthony Loya, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 19, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jayson-Michael Randolph White, accident involving injury, unspecified felony, May 19, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jayson-Michael Randolph White, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, May 19, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gonzalo Facundo Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 24, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Angel Vega, accident involving injury, unspecified felony, May 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Willie Charles Norman Jr., assaulting a family member/member of the household, a third-degree felony, May 25, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra. According to the indictment, Norman has been convicted once before on a similar charge, which could enhance his punishment if convicted.
Cynthia Lefebvre, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with intent to cause injury, a third-degree felony, May 28, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
