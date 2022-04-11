A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Michael Anthony Cortez Jr., assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Aug. 2, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Cortez has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Huynh Do, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Dec. 6, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ryne Miguel Castillo, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Warren Lee Scurry, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Feb. 27, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley
Charles Edward Miles, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 3, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Terrance Laval Shelton, violating sex offenders duty to register annually for life, a third-degree felony, March 16, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jonathan Ferguson-Moore, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Sept. 1, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Philip Jamal Howard, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, Sept. 1, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Khierra Sada Walker, intending to cause serious bodily or emotional injury to a child/elderly or disabled person, a second-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Reginald Bernard Thorton, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Jan. 14, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tyrone Bernard Holden, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Jan. 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Haider Ali Khan, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Haider Ali Khan, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Joe Nathan Carranza, theft from a person, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gerardo Giovani Padilla, theft from a person, a third-degree felony, Feb. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jaden Andrew Johnson, murder, a first-degree felony, Feb. 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Michael Anthony Cortez, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Feb. 17, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Cortez has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
