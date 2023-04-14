A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Zachary Ryan Rodriguez, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Zane Zachary Hawkins, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 11, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Clint Alan Franks, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, Jan. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Josias Rafael Abundez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 25, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
David Velasquez, criminal mischief, damage estimated at between $2,500-$30,000, state-jail felony, Feb. 26, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Jessica Renee Bursell, theft of mail, between 10-30 addresses, a state-jail felony, March 6, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Victor Aguero, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 9, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Marcelo Fuentes, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 9, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Michael Palma, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 9, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Cedrick Jarreau Miller, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, March 11, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
James Earl Washington, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 14, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Jacob Leonard Perez, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 19, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
James Earl Washington, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, March 14, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel. According to the indictment, Washington has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
Jasmine Cherie Sheppard, theft of property, less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 5, 2022, Judge Chad Bridges.
Quinton Wright, burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Nov. 23, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jonathan Herrera, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, Sept. 5, 2022, Judge Steve Rogers.
