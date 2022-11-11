A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 15 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Isaac Daniel Platt, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Sept. 23, Judge Tameika Carter.
Albert John Reed, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Sept. 23, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Paul Edward Jones, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Sept. 26, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Denzel Nnaebe Mozie, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 6, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Terry Dewayne Ardoin Jr., possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Jan. 18, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Aaron Michael Gay, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
John Huhner, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Antonio Raimondo, invasive visual recording of someone in a bathroom or dressing room, a state-jail felony, April 4, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Julie Ann Orellana, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, June 21, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kenneth Lee Richardson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-A, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 28, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Sean Chandler Ainsworth, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, July 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Christopher Dangelo Bradford, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, July 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dreylon Lamar Scott, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, July 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Samuel Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Anthony Denley, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
