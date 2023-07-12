A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Messiah Perkins McCoy, aggravated promotion of prostitution, a first-degree felony, April 5, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Marcel Charles-Aguilar, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Marcel Charles-Aguilar, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, prescription schedule III/IV, a third-degree felony, Oct. 29, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dominic Butler, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 12, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Eva Jean Morales, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, prescription schedule I/IV1, an unspecified felony, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ricky Reyes, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group1/1-B, less than 1 gram, April 14, a state-jail felony, Judge Chad Bridges.
Laura Renee Contreras-Hernandez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 18, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Martin Nunez, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, prescription schedule I/II, a second-degree felony, Dec. 6, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brian Paul Brunner, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Judge Steve Rogers.
Daniel Morales Basaldua, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 26, 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Charles Nolan Bradley, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Darrel Wayne Cobbin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 26, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Marissa Nicole Villanueva, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 1, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Damian Ricardo Coy, continuous sexual abuse of a child, victim under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, April 12, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Deshawn Dawayn Walter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 28. 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
John Dwight Prescott, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, May 6, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jassmyn Nishelle Dones, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, May 6, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Damien Valencia-Jones, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, May 10, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Miranda Lee Gore, engaging in organized criminal activity, a first-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Miranda Lee Gore, fraudulent possession of a controlled substance, prescription School I/II, a second-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2020, Judge Tameika Carter.
Joshua Allen Davis Sr., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, May 14, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Arnold Jonathan Salas, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, May 19, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Michael Brian Pena, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, May 21, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Richard Samuel Muniz-Garza, continuous sexual abuse of a child, under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2017, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Richard Samuel Muniz-Garza. directing/promoting, producing sexual performance of a child under the age of 14,a second-degree felony, Oct. 31, 2018, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Willie Ray Parson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Jan. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
