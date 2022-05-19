A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against nine individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Johnathan Rene Gonzales, evading arrest and/or detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, March 25, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
James Andrew Williams, assaulting a public servant, a third-degree felony, March 28, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Israel Del Valle, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, March 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rosa Huezo-Diaz, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a third-degree felony, April 1, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joseph Anthony Carrasco, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Anthony Walker, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, April 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Anthony Walker, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jeremy Jerome Green, assaulting a pregnant person, a second-degree felony, April 9, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Alexander Figeroua, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony. April 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kareem Kalil Gordon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
