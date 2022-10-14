A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:.
Rizwan Pyarali Vadsariya, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Vania Gene Mouton, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Oluwaloni Ekibolaji, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Fransisco Xavier Estrada, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ty Stricklin, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20 , 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jimmy Roy Barber, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tri M. Nguyen, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Isaac Nute, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jonathan Cesar Ozuna, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Danish Raja, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kevin Reynoso-Barriga, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Shafik Saed, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Fermin Veliz Salas, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Doan Trung, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Severo Ybarra, solicitation of prostitution, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
