A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Lacey Kaye Wolters, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, March 23, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Aaron Deshawn Thomas, theft of property, valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a third-degree felony, Jan. 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Blake Eli Garcia, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, March 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Diego Ernesto Salinas, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, March 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Charles William McMahan Jr., driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Malik Ramon Prince Hughes, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, Feb. 9, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Christopher Donnell Burton, attempting to commit theft of property, valued at between $150,000-$300,000, a second-degree felony, Nov. 4, 2018, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christopher Donnell Burton, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information of an elderly person, items numbering less than 5, a third-degree felony, Nov. 4, 2018, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sedrick LaKeith Phillips Jr., evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 6, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Marc Anthony Pena, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, Aug. 9, 2020, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Pena has twice been previously convicted of a similar offense, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Catalino B. Argueta, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, Aug. 26, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Arialla Montilla, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Sept. 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jeffrey Scott Jackson, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility, a third-degree felony, Nov. 18, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Cristina Sanchez Mendoza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Dec. 2, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Freddy Steven Pierce, tampering with governmental records, license, seal in order to harm or defraud, a third-degree felony, Dec. 16, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Adedeji Olusanmi Sogbein, forgery of a financial instrument, a third-degree felony, Dec. 19, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jannah Janiece Hunt, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm (in someone’s direction), a third-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Juan Manuel Ramirez III, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm (in someone’s direction), a third-degree felony, Jan. 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Luis Carlos Varquez-Borunda, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Prince Ivery, aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 28, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Pharoah Bloodsaw, aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony, Jan. 19, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Frank J. Savage Jr., assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 15, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tomiwa Aderinoye, assaulting a family member or member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, March 9, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rolando Lozano, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, March 17, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Edgar Moreno, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 17, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joshua Jose Angel, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jalen Xacier Dargin, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mario Lamar Oden Jr., theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Juan Perdomo, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 31, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Bradley Jason McLurd, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more,a third-degree felony, Jan. 22, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Britney Danielle Ledesma, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, March 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mark Alan Witten, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, March 26, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
