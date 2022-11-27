A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 28 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Eric Alexander Gutierrez, continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 19, 2017, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Johnny Otis Mamou, continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 16, 2015, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Corey Fitsgerald Williams, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Judge O’Neil Williams.

Brett Randolph Jones, aggravated assault with a weapon of a date/family member/member of the household, a first-degree felony, Dec. 16, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.

Jowan Tyrese Payton, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.

