A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 28 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Eric Alexander Gutierrez, continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 19, 2017, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Johnny Otis Mamou, continuous sex abuse of a child under the age of 14, a first-degree felony, Oct. 16, 2015, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Corey Fitsgerald Williams, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Brett Randolph Jones, aggravated assault with a weapon of a date/family member/member of the household, a first-degree felony, Dec. 16, 2020, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jowan Tyrese Payton, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, Oct. 20, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Troy Anthony Robinson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4 grams and 400 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 2, 2020, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Adan Isaias Arias, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, March 30, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Nestory A. Chavez Fernandez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, April 24, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Zerrick Deon Gibson, murder, a first-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jennifer Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Norman Shamsuddin Sheikh, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jennifer Michelle Alcala, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mario Legeorge White, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Aug. 29, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
David Salazar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 15, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ricardo Huerta, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Sept. 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Tyrikia Demetrial Griffin, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Shane Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 22, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jaren Rakise Waters, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Sept. 26, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Reginald Oneal Minnix Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 27, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Paul Anthony Ward Jr., assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Oct. 5, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Elvis White, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Terence Donnell Stewart, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Lynn Yen Ta, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Oct. 12, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jacqueline Acosta, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, Oct. 14, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Danielle Lanette Roberson, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, Oct. 16, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Kevin D. Addison, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Sedrick Cornell Thomas, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Oct. 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sedrick Cornell Thomas, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Oct. 20, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christopher Lee Bowden, robbery, a second-degree felony, Oct. 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Mark Lee Carmona, criminal mischief, damage between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Darious Laroy Flowers, forgery of a financial instrument, a state-jail felony, April 13, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Matthew Kindsfather, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, a state-jail felony, Sept. 17, 2019, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ikechukwu Mbachu, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Judge 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Demarkus Antwain McCants, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, May 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ruben Rodriguez Jr., unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Misyoshi Lakeich Oneal, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, Aug. 4, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Samantha Gardner, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Oct. 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
