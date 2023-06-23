A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Ronald Lee Sullivan Jr., forgery of a government/national document/money/security, a third-degree felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Brandon Dominique Coleman, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, a state-jail felony, Feb. 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Kayce Ha Masoud, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Darbi Jean Gutierrez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 18, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Francine Enow Ebai, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 20, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Hugo Alberto Morales-Toledo, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, March 26, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jessica Lynn McDaniels, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 1, 2023, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Preston Onyeka Ogogbanzu, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Corbin George Fisette, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, April 29, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Corbin George Fisette, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 29, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Omar Martinez, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, May 2, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Omar Martinez, possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, May 2, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Shemar Marquez Hudlin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony, May 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Diana Carolina Stanford, assaulting a peace officer/judge, a second-degree felony, May 5, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jonathan Ray Cobbin, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, May 5. 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Allan Adalberto Santos Flores, violating motor fuel tax requirements, a second-degree felony, May 6, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Allan Adalberto Santos Flores, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third-degree felony, May 6, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Allan Adalberto Santos Flores, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a third-degree felony, May 6, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Charles Harold Benefield II, accident involving injury, an unspecified felony offense, May 8, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
