A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.

Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:

Ronald Lee Sullivan Jr., forgery of a government/national document/money/security, a third-degree felony, Jan. 4, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.

Brandon Dominique Coleman, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, a state-jail felony, Feb. 14, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.

Kayce Ha Masoud, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Jan. 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.

Darbi Jean Gutierrez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 18, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.