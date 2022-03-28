A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Deanna Odell Wilson, assaulting a peace officer or a judge, a third-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Toyin Wally Akinwale, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Akinwale has been previously convicted of assaulting a family member, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Kareem Kalil Gordon, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 19, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Jeremy Ray Vela, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Feb. 20, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra. According to the indictment, Vela has been previously convicted of assaulting a family member, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Keynin Smith, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair its use in court as evidence, a third-degree felony, Feb. 21, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Mefi Brayden Ramirez-Hidalgo, evading arrest and/or detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Reyna Dennis, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing or circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Nicole Lynn Akin, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, March 1, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Sierra Denise Aguilar, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony, Dec. 29, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick. According to the indictment, Aguilar has been previously convicted of assaulting a family member, which means his punishment could be enhanced if he is convicted.
Manuel Alvarez-Soto, robbery, a second-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Reynier Miclin Mazorra, robbery, a second-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Aquawn Donyae Dightman, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, Sept. 9, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Aquawn Donyae Dightman, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, Sept. 9, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Montrarion Deon Preston, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, June 27, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Kyle Robbins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, April 8, 2020, Christopher Rene Martinez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Nov. 24, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.