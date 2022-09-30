A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 24 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Byron Edmond Sexton, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, July 23, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Viana Robles Durruthy, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction of a similar offense, a third-degree felony, Aug. 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Rajendra Manibhai Bhana, fraudulently claiming a lottery price valued at between $200-$10,000, a state-jail felony, June 10, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Nathan Thomas Halliburton, credit card or debit card abuse, a state-jail felony, Jan. 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ronald Lynn Hill Sr., theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more convictions of a similar offense, a state-jail felony, April 26, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.