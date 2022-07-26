A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.

Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.

Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:

Johnny Robert Wilkerson III, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.

Edwin Josue Villeda-Hernandez, murder, a first-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.

Jesus Campos, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

David Devonte Garcia, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, May 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.

