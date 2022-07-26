A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Johnny Robert Wilkerson III, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, April 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Edwin Josue Villeda-Hernandez, murder, a first-degree felony, May 3, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jesus Campos, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1-B, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, May 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
David Devonte Garcia, theft of a firearm, a state-jail felony, May 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Enrique Samaniego, failure as a sex offender to register for life annually with authorities, a third-degree felony, May 25, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Michael Infante, driving while intoxicated third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Antonio Perez, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering between 5-10, a third-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Antonio Perez, evading arrest/detention with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony,, June 12, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Elyziah Anthony Reyes, assaulting a peace officer or judge, a second-degree felony, June 12, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Taylor Nicole Gammon, driving while intoxicated, third-offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 16, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ebony Candiace Barrow, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 19, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jose Perez-Ruiz, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Jaquay Franklin, robbery, a second-degree felony, June 24, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Gilbert Lee Singletary, theft of property, less than $2,500, but with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, June 29, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Charles Paul Byrd, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 30, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ernest Sanchez Erias, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of indentifying information, items numbering less than five, a state-jail felony, July 1, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Robert Edward Young, obstruction or retaliation, a third-degree felony, July 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Dante Demond Singleton, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 5, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Richard Samuels Muniz-Garza, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, Jan. 1, 2022, J. Christian Becerra.
Steven Raymond Peres, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Jan. 21, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
