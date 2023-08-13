A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 16 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Solomon Dwayne Jennings, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Nov. 27, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Dwain Wilson, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Jan. 24, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leon Justin Goldman, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, between 4-400 grams, a first-degree felony, Feb. 10 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Leon Justin Goldman, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 10 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Shozab Hasan, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 15, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Mellisa A. Badlam, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 15, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Ashley Kay Tanner, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 15, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tina Marie Perez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony, Feb. 15, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Tina Marie Perez, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, a state-jail felony, Feb. 15, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Oscar Ernesto Mendiola, violating bond/protective order prohibiting assault/stalking, a third-degree felony, May 20, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Tayquon Arsheal Girtman, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, May 25, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Christopher Palmer, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, June 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Christopher Palmer, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Malik Brown Tucker, aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, June 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Malik Brown Tucker, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Ivon Fredrick, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, June 2, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Ivon Fredrick, evading arrest/detention with a previous evading arrest conviction, a state-jail felony, June 2, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Gregg Hunter, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, June 2, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Precious Michelle White, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 3, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Christopher Paul Sanchez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams, a second-degree felony, June 16, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Dexter Deone Garrett, theft of property, less than $2,500 in value with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, June 16, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
