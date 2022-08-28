A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 18 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Martin Lopez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 1, 2020, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Reynaldo Silva Najar, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a first-degree felony, Feb. 19 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Anthony Charles Waddel, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a first-degree felony, Feb. 19 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jason Edward Williams, capital murder by terror threat/other felony, a first-degree felony, Feb. 19 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Josue Escalante, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 6, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Michael Sheffield, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, April 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Louis Clay Perkins, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, May 24, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Deondra Steward Wallace, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, May 29, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Rolando Marines Trevino, theft of material aluminum/bronze/copper/brass, less than $20,000 in value, a third-degree felony, June 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jeremy Hamilton, indecency with a child by sexual contact, a second-degree felony, June 19, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
William Alvarez, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, July 3, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Dominic G. Leyva, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, July 3, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Brandon Carranza, deadly conduct-discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, June 7, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Reynaldo Gonzalez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, more than 400 grams, a first-degree felony, July 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Reynaldo Gonzalez, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, a third-degree felony, July 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Blake Edward Kalkstein, sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony, May 13, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Odis Ray Townsend, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, July 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Odis Ray Townsend, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, July 8, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Kendrick Benson, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information, items numbering 5 or less, a state-jail felony, July 13, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Ronald Cedric Harris, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, July 20, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
