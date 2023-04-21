A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Latonya Evette Nguyen, assaulting a family member, member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, Feb. 9, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Wilson Joaquin Arroyo Jr., driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 23, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Rene Meza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a second-degree felony, March 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Edna Leanell Bess, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 7, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Shawn MicGuil Berry, aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, March 9, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Octavio Orozco-Castillo, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, March 9, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Donna Yasmin Castillo, assaulting a family member, member of the household, a third-degree felony offense, March 14, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges. According to the indictment, Castillo has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance her punishment if she is convicted.
Fredwuan Lafred Gibson, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, March 15, 2023, Judge J. Christian becerra.
Ronald Dylan Krejci, theft of property, less than $2.500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, March 17, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Carleta Lynelle Adams, theft of property, less than $2.500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a state-jail felony, March 17, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Rafael Salas, illegal possession of or fraudulent use of identifying information (such as a driver’s license, Social Security number, bank account numbers), items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, March 19, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Aymoni J’Kobe Booker, robbery, a second-degree felony, March 21, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
Kendrick Ramond Edwards, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, April 3, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kendrick Ramond Edwards, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, April 3, 2023, Judge Tameika Carter.
