A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Josephina Margarita Flores, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, May 28, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra. According to the indictment, Flores has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance her punishment if she is convicted.
Megan Noel Bowman, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information, items numbering less than 5, a state-jail felony, May 29, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jayin Dwayne Devane, unauthorized use of vehicle, a state-jail felony, May 31, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Samuel Gilbert Bouknight, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, June 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Luis Miguel Camacho Rodriguez, escape while arrested or confined on felony offense, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Lacresha Charde Adams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Lacresha Charde Adams, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Trevonte Andrews, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 1, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Trevonte Andrews, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 1, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Christopher Montril Hannah, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher Montril Hannah, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 4, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jorge Luis Garcia, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, June 2, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Daniel Ray Green, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, June 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Daniel Ray Green, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, June 9, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Elijah Luis Montanez, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, June 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Elijah Luis Montanez, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 8, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Marco A. Reyes, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, April 23, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Delkee Davone Scott, forgery of a financial instrument, a third-degree felony, July 27, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
