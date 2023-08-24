A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against four individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Colby Dillon Garza, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, June 28, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Amia Shyann Collins, theft of property, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony July 10, 2023, Judge Chad Bridges.
David Flores, continuous violence against the family, a third-degree felony, July 14, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Antonio Aragon, assaulting a family member/member of the household, a third-degree felony, July 23, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers. According to the indictment, Aragon has been previously convicted of a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if convicted.
