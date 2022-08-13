A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 12 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Santiago Monroy Castro, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, April 30, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Rene Gonzalez Rodriguez, cruelty to non-livestock animal by killing/poisoning/ or causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony, July 4, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Christopher Lee Brock, criminal mischief, damage valued at between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Aug. 20, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jesse Stephen Waltemyer, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, Feb. 17, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Robert Lee Signater, possession of marijuana, between four ounces and five pounds of marijuana, a state-jail felony, Feb. 24, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.