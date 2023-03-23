A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 10 individuals this month for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases:
Valerie Lababdeh-Jimenez, aggravated robbbery, a first-degree felony, Feb. 3, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Tremel Alton Johnson, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, a state-jail felony, Feb. 7, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Tremel Alton Johnson, evading arrest/ldetention with a previous evading conviction, a state-jail felony, Feb. 7, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Daniel Ortega-Chavez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Feb. 17, 2023, Judge Steve Rogers.
Jesse Kayembe, theft of property, less than $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Nehmaiah Kayembe, theft of property, less than $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Trenton Sutton, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Trenton Sutton, evading theft of property,between $2,500-$30,000, a state-jail felony, Feb. 22, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Anthony Frank Rodriguez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Feb. 22, 2023, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Ryan Garcia, aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, Jan. 9, 2018, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joe Angel Sanchez, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous theft convictions, a third-degree felony, March 1, 2023, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Lebron James Butz, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony, March 19 2022, Judge Surendran Pattel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.