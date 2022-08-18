A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 19 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed. Individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Cole Moody, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, June 22, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Cole Moody, theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony, June 22, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
John Alston Pruitt, theft of a firearm, a third-degree felony, June 22, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher Joelle Gomez, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a second-degree felony, April 11, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Fernando Lopez, assaulting a family member/member of the household by impeding breathing/circulation, a third-degree felony, July 4, 2022, Judge Tamieka Carter.
Minnah Obi, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 6, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Michelle Ernestina Cruz, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, July 7, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Alejandro Morales, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, July 11, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Richard Dean Hillier, driving while intoxicated, third offense or more, a third-degree felony, July 12, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Michael Morales, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, July 13, 2022, Robert L. Rolnick.
Steven Gilbert Marin, robbery, a second-degree felony, July 1, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Joe Moya, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 15, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Jerad Derell Haynes, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair its use as evidence in a court of law, a third-degree felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Jerad Derell Haynes, burglary of a building, a state-jail felony, July 17, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Johnny Velez III, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, July 19, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Rita Marie Vela, theft of property, between $2,500 and $30,000, a third-degree felony, Feb. 25, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Diego Armando Cervantes, theft of property, between $2,500 and $30,000, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Agustin Garcia Jr., theft of property, between $2,500 and $30,000, a third-degree felony, June 1, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher David Locker, forgery of a financial instrument, a third-degree felony, Feb. 16, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Julio Cesar Sanchez, theft of property, between $20,000-$150,000 in value, a third-degree felony, Feb. 28, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Ray Eugene Terrell, criminal mischief, between $2,500-$30,000 in value, a state-jail felony, May 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.