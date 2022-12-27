A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against eight individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Each of these individuals is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Each one of the below defendants has the right to an attorney and a trial by a jury of their peers.
Due to a space limitation, here is a partial list of individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases.
Samuel Cartwright, attack by dog resulting in death, a second-degree felony, July 18, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Alexis Sanchez, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a third-degree felony, Aug. 5, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Israel Hawkins Moore, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony, Aug. 13, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Christopher Eugene Durgin, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 1, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Clarette Sandelli, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, between 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony, Sept. 7, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
Kevin Leon Allen Jr., possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony, Sept. 11, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Christian Fredrick Schomburg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Brandy Michelle Schomburg, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 10, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
