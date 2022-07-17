A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against 17 individuals for a variety of felony offenses.
Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
Calvin Flipper Dixon, possessing a prohibited weapon, a third-degree felony, Sept. 2, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Calvin Flipper Dixon, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, Sept. 2, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Jose Daniel Cuellar, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Sept. 8, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Daniel Christopher Brockett, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 16, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
Brittany Nicole Morales, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Sept. 24, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Joel Ronald Payne, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Nov. 6, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Diego Portillo-Ramos, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1/1-B, between 4 grams and 200 grams, a first-degree felony, Nov. 13, 2021, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
Hammad Ahmed Qureshi, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Dec. 8, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Dontrell Onterio Buris, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a third-degree felony, Jan. 20, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Daishe Rayvon Bennett, deadly conduct by discharging a firearm (in someone’s direction), a third-degree felony, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Michael Angel Ortiz-Cruz, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, a state-jail felony, Feb. 27, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Adonia Lynette Martinez, aggravated assault with a weapon of a family member, member of the household or someone with whom he was romantically involved, a second-degree felony, March 10, 2022, Judge Frank J. Fraley.
Justin Shalon Martin, stalking, a third-degree felony, March 22, 2022, Judge Tameika Carter.
David John Smith, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, April 11, 2022, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
Wayne Allen Ewens, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 14, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Mikhail Diachenko, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Omar Kenyetta Grayson, soliciting prostitution, a state-jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge O’Neil Williams.
Ryan Alexander Mclendon, jail felony, April 15, 2022, Judge Robert L. Rolnick.
