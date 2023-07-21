(HOUSTON, TX) - The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is again asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man, dubbed the “Sticky Note Bandit,” who has now committed four bank robberies in less than two weeks. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information which leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.
The most recent robbery occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at the Bank of America located at 4301 San Felipe Street in Houston, TX. During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, waited in line, then approached a teller and handed them a sticky note which threatened the teller and demanded cash. The teller walked away from the counter and locked themselves in the back room for safety. The suspect remained in the bank lobby for a short time, then fled the scene on foot without any money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.
Previously, the “Sticky Note Bandit” robbed the Hancock Whitney Bank located at 2979 North Loop West in Houston, TX on Wednesday, July 5, 2023; the Wells Fargo Bank located at 13106 Woodforest Blvd in east Houston, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023; and the Wells Fargo Bank located at 6255 Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
The robber is described as a black male, approximately 5’8” tall with a thin to medium build. During the last three robberies he wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a medical mask, a green women’s style sweater, black women’s ballet flats, and carried a black purse.
Recent photographs of the bank robbery suspect are attached. They can also be found on FBI Houston’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Crime Stoppers of Houston, a non-governmental organization, is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.