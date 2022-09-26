A Houston man who allegedly threatened the Fort Bend County Fair on social media on Friday has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, authorities there reported.
Javon Otis Jackson was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class B misdemeanor offense.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said the threat came to the attention of authorities Friday evening when the Fort Bend County Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 text message advising that an unknown person had made an Instagram post which appeared to threaten the county fair.
“The post was widely shared on Instagram and caused alarm to the Fort Bend County community who observed the post,” Fagan recounted.
The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division identified the user of this Instagram account as Javon Otis Jackson.
Jackson admitted to making the post, Fagan reported.
Jackson is currently in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail on a $5,000 bond.
“We have zero tolerance when it comes to the safety of our citizens and visitors,” Fagan said.
“If anyone has any suspicions concerning someone making a threat of any kind, report it to local law enforcement immediately.”
Authorities did not release to the media the threat Jackson allegedly made on social media or how he threatened the fair.
And it is unclear whether Jackson’s arrest had anything to do with the scare event on Friday night at the fairgrounds.
“There have been reports of a shooting at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds,” the Rosenberg Police Department posted on its Facebook page at 9:05 p.m. Friday.
“As of now, there is no evidence that a shooting occurred. Officers are on location and the area is safe, just congested at the moment as many people ran into the parking lots. Please be patient as people are leaving for the night.”
Parents and children scrambled for safety Friday evening when they heard of a possible shooter at the fair.
Frantic parents searched for their children and people dashed frantically in all directions.
“A shooter!” one man yelled as he raced through the George Pavilion.
“A fight!” a young man running the other direction said shortly afterward.
Parents and their kids hid in the show barns and inside of vehicles as officers and security searched for the suspected gunman.
Security, and local peace officers, could find no evidence of a shooter.
Fair President Chase Raska ordered Fair security to make a sweep of the fairgrounds just to make certain there was no threat.
Some of the vendors in the buildings said the young people stole items as they dashed through.
However, no thefts arrests were reported.
The event frightened many of the younger fairgoers, who had to be calmed down by peace officers.
Within half an hour, the fair was back to normal and nothing untoward happened on Saturday or Sunday to mar the fun.
