Rosenberg police helped nab a suspected car thief who led them on a high-speed chase through town on Thursday before he crashed into the Brazos River near Pitts Road in Richmond.
On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at about 4:46am, Rosenberg Police attempted to stop a vehicle, a grey Ford F-250, that was reported stolen.
"The driver of the vehicle led police on a pursuit that began in Rosenberg and ended near the intersection of Pitts Road and US 90A," said Suni Jugueta, an administrative lieutenant for the police department's public information office.
"The driver of the vehicle crashed through a private fence line, continued through farmland, and ended up partially submerging the vehicle into the Brazos River. The driver managed to exit the vehicle and run into a heavily wooded area nearby."
Rosenberg officers and assisting agencies set up a perimeter to locate and apprehend the driver of the stolen vehicle.
"The driver was eventually located in the area, completely wet and with injuries from the crash," Jugueta reported.
The man was identified as Charles Byrd, 35, Jugueta told The Herald.
Byrd was transported by medics to a nearby hospital for treatment and faces a charge of evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a state-jail felony.
“Our officers’ persistence was exceptional and led to the arrest of a car thief traveling through our city," said Rosenberg Police Police Chief Jonathan White.
"Thanks to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in helping us apprehend Charles Byrd.”
