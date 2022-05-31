A Fort Bend County grand jury has indicted a Rosenberg man on one count of murder in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old Richmond teen last summer.
Maximo Irving Ortuno Rabadan, who was 19 years old at the time of the July 6, 2021 shooting, faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the third-degree felony offense of criminally negligent homicide. Rabadan is accused of firing one shot at the 16 year old in the younger boy’s Richmond apartment at 1930 Rocky Falls Road.
More indictments
A Fort Bend County grand jury returned indictments against five individuals for a variety of felony offenses. Indictments are not an indication of guilt, only that the grand jury believed a jury of the defendant’s peers should determine if a crime had been committed.
Due to space limitations, here is a partial list of those individuals indicted, the charges and the punishments they face, along with the date of the alleged offense and judge assigned to hear their cases, are:
■ Oscar Romero-Castillo, possession of marijuana, between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, a state-jail felony, March 2, 2021, Judge Tameika Carter.
■ Jesus Manuel Garza, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 gram and 4 grams, a third-degree felony, March 12, 2021, Judge O’Neil Williams.
■ Victor Laporter Reece, assaulting a family member or member of the household, a third-degree felony, March 21, 2021, Judge Frank J. Fraley. According to the indictment, Reece has been previously convicted on a similar offense, which could enhance his punishment if he is convicted.
■ Arindell Alex Hodge, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, a state-jail felony, June 12, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
■ Maximo Irving Ortuno Rabadan, criminally negligent homicide, a state-jail felony, July 6, 2021, Judge J. Christian Becerra.
