A 20-year-old Fort Bend County man accused of vandalizing 16 automobiles and driveways with racist graffiti and images in June 2020 will have to write a 1,000 word essay on the experience of African Americans.
Dominic Reale, who was 18 at the time the crime was committed, was sentenced this month to four years of deferred adjudication probation.
He pleaded guilty to the state-jail felony offense in Frank J. Fraley’s 240th District Court on April 14.
Fraley also ordered Reale to pay $1,955.30 in restitution to the owners of the vehicles and property.
Reale also must perform 200 hours of community service, submit to random alcohol and drug tests, pay $290 in court costs, complete a drug/alcohol evaluation program and pay for any treatment if recommended, complete a literacy evaluation and participate in a literacy program if recommended, submit a blood sample for DNA records, enroll and successfully complete an anger management program, and meet other probation requirements.
In addition, Reale will have to complete a psychological evaluation and pay for treatment if recommended, visit the Houston Holocaust Museum in Houston and write a 1,000 word essay “reflecting on the experience and history and power of symbols of hate.”
Judge Fraley, who is Black, also ordered Reale to visit the Houston Holocaust Museum of African American Culture, Buffalo Soldiers National Museum and Black Cowboy Museum, “reflect, and write a 1,000 word essay on the experience and the historical experience of African Americans.”
Reale also may not possess spray paint.
He faced up to two years in a state jail if convicted of causing damage between $2,500 and $30,000 by use of graffiti.
Reale is accused of intentionally painting vehicles and driveways with racial slurs and graphic drawings on June 3, 2020, in the Hickory Creek neighborhood after riots erupted nationwide following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020.
Floyd, a Black man, died after a police officer knelt on his back for more than eight minutes.
Fort Bend County sheriff’s deputies, responding to more than a dozen calls of criminal mischief, were summoned to the residential neighborhood around 5:45 a.m. on June 3.
Between the 6900 and 7000 blocks of Pembrough Lane and Glen Rosa Drive, deputies found automobiles and driveways painted with racist slurs and racists images, including one calling on Blacks to “be gone.”
After reviewing security footage from nearby homes, investigators were to identify Reale, who was already being held at the Fort Bend County Jail for charges related to domestic violence.
Details of Reale’s mischief — including his motive — may never be known as Fraley agreed to seal the offense report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.