Benefit golf tournament
A benefit golf tournament will be held to help pay travel expenses for Lamar Consolidated High School freshman Michael “Bumblebee” Perez , who will compete in the USA Boxing National Tournament in Shreveport, La., on Dec. 14. The benefit golf tournament will take place at Fields Fairway Golf Course, 7610 Brinkmeyer Road in Needville. Cost is $50 per golfer or $150 per team. Tee time is 10 a.m., For more information or to register, call Chris Matamoras at 832-759-3876.
Christmas concert
The Rosenberg Symphonic Band will perform a free Christmas concert on Dec. 12, beginning at 5 p.m., at Calvary Episcopal Church, 806 Thompson Highway, Richmond. The church’s bell choir will also perform. The public invited. Refreshments will be served after the concert.
Christmas party
Members of the Rosenberg-Richmond Hermann Sons Life Lodge 85 will have a Christmas Party on Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center. Turkey and dressing will be served and dessert will be furnished. We will also have a game night. Bring non-perishable food for Helping Hands. Call 281-344-8055 for more information.
Santa to visit
Santa will visit Pecan Grove and Plantation Place on Saturday, Dec. 11. The jolly old elf will be riding atop the Pecan Grove fire truck.
Beasley tree lighting
The city of Beasley Community Development Committee will sponsor its second annual Christmas Lighting ceremony from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at Avenue I and South Third Street. Santa will make an appearance. Hot cocoa, crafts, find the elf, prizes and more are planned.
