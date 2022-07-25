A chiropractor who met a child online while playing a popular video game platform has been charged with sexual assault of a child, authorities reported.
Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37, was arrested by Fort bend County sheriff’s deputies on July 6, at approximately 11:15 a.m. in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue in Stafford, Sheriff Eric Fagan reported.
Kalkstein traveled to Fort Bend County from Baltimore, Maryland, to commit the alleged offense, Fagan said.
During the investigation, the sheriff’s office also learned that Kalkstein had traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July of 2022.
“Kalkstein is a gamer on different gaming platforms—one of which was used by him to lure the young victim,” Fagan explained.
Kalkstein has been booked into the Fort Bend County jail on two second -degree felony warrants. He has been charged with sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond on each charge.
Fagan said gaming platforms are a common social medium for sexual abusers who prey on innocent children. He strongly encourages parents to keep an eye out on their children’s online usage.
