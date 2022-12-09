Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Now Accepting Applications for the Citizens Police Academy Spring Semester

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan poses with graduates of the 2022 fall police academy class.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy scheduled to begin in the spring of 2023.

Online registration is underway.

The program will accept 35 qualified participants for the spring semester.

The 11-week program is free of charge and will be held at the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy, located at 1521 Eugene Heimann Circle, Richmond, Texas.

The program consists of two-hour sessions held on consecutive Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The first session will begin on Jan. 26, and conclude April 13.

There will be no class March 13 to March 17 due to spring break.

