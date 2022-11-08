Sheriff Fagan recognized several FBCSO team members during the quarterly promotions and awards ceremony. Julian Rosas was promoted to communications coordinator in dispatch, and the other team members/deputies listed below were promoted to Investigator.

ulian Rosas

Communications Coordinator Julian Rosas began his employment with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on July 8, 2013 as a civilian jailer. In January of 2019, Rosas made the decision to expand his knowledge of public safety and joined Emergency Communications.

Supervisor Rosas quickly established himself as a motivated and reliable telecommunicator capable of making quick decisions backed by knowledge and experience. Supervisor Rosas obtained his Basic Telecommunicator license in August of 2019. Supervisor Rosas decided in December 2021 to further expand his role in Emergency Communications by promoting to shift supervisor. He is currently assigned to day shift and oversees daily operations in the Emergency Communications Center.

Megan Baird

Starting in 2011, Investigator Megan Baird started worked at Brazoria County Adult Probation in 2011. She then attended the night Academy at Brazosport College and finished in 2018 along with her Associates in Criminal Justice. Baird then was hired with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as a Patrol deputy. She is looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity. Baird enjoy fishing, hunting, and cake.

