Sheriff Fagan recognized several FBCSO team members during the quarterly promotions and awards ceremony. Julian Rosas was promoted to communications coordinator in dispatch, and the other team members/deputies listed below were promoted to Investigator.
Here's a list of those promoted:
Communications Coordinator Julian Rosas began his employment with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office on July 8, 2013 as a civilian jailer. In January of 2019, Rosas made the decision to expand his knowledge of public safety and joined Emergency Communications.
Supervisor Rosas quickly established himself as a motivated and reliable telecommunicator capable of making quick decisions backed by knowledge and experience. Supervisor Rosas obtained his Basic Telecommunicator license in August of 2019. Supervisor Rosas decided in December 2021 to further expand his role in Emergency Communications by promoting to shift supervisor. He is currently assigned to day shift and oversees daily operations in the Emergency Communications Center.
Starting in 2011, Investigator Megan Baird started worked at Brazoria County Adult Probation in 2011. She then attended the night Academy at Brazosport College and finished in 2018 along with her Associates in Criminal Justice. Baird then was hired with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office in 2018 as a Patrol deputy. She is looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity. Baird enjoy fishing, hunting, and cake.
Investigator John Davis served as a Reserve Deputy for 21 years. He has been a Patrol Deputy for 7 years at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. Davis served on the Honor Guard where he was a squad leader and training officer. He is currently a FTO, on the Crisis Negotiation Team and a Firearms Instructor.
Investigator Stephanie Garcia graduated From Gus George Academy in 2016. She been assigned to the Patrol Division for 6 years. Inv. Garcia is Field Training Officer and part of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team.
Investigator Jeffrey Gragg has been in law enforcement for 28 years and has been with the Sheriff’s Office for four years. He has a master peace officer license. Gragg is also a field training officer, basic instructor license, and an accident reconstruction certified. Gragg has been married for 24 years and has two children.
Investigator David Hernandez has been with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s office for six years. He started in the jail as a correctional officer and put himself through the academy. After a year and a half, Hernandez was selected to work in Patrol. He is a member of the FBCSO Honor Guard.
In 1999, Investigator Tamica Humphrey started her law enforcement career as a correctional officer. In 2004, she attended the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy. Humphrey has been on patrol for 14 years and has advanced TCOLE certification. She is a current student at St. Leo University pursuing her Master’s degree in criminal justice.
Investigator Yadira Rodriguez began her employment with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher in 2007. She attended the Police Academy part time at Wharton County Junior College in 2008 and transferred to patrol in 2017. Rodriguez is a member of the FBCSO Crisis Intervention Team. She is a mother to a beautiful 10-month-old baby girl makes a mean Banana Pudding. She looks forward to this new chapter in the transition of investigator to continue to serve the citizens of Fort Bend County.
Investigator Bruce Ross attended the Angelina College Law Enforcement Academy in 1996 where he was awarded the leadership award and elected class president by his peers. Upon graduating the academy in 1997, Inv. Ross began his law enforcement career with the San Augustine Police Department in East Texas. In 2019, after working for Baytown Police Department, he accepted a position with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office as a Patrol deputy where he continues to advance his career. Inv. Ross currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer Proficiency Certification through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. He is married and is the proud father of three children.
Investigator Jarrian Thurston-Jackson has been in law enforcement for 10 years. He started his career on patrol in San Antonio for three and half years and moved back home to continue his career with Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Patrol for the past six years. He currently holds an Advanced Peace Officer License. He is married and has two children.
